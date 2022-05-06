Meridian Bioscience: Q2 Earnings Insights

Meridian Bioscience VIVO reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Meridian Bioscience beat estimated earnings by 40.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.47.
Revenue was up $25.97 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 12.16% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Meridian Bioscience's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.25
|0.20
|0.31
|0.48
|EPS Actual
|0.35
|0.23
|0.22
|0.56
|Revenue Estimate
|70.29M
|68.40M
|77.22M
|84.48M
|Revenue Actual
|88.34M
|76.20M
|63.51M
|85.26M
