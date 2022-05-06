ChannelAdvisor Registers 8% Revenue Growth In Q1 Backed By Subscription Revenue

by

reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 8% year-on-year to $42.3 million, marginally beating the consensus of $42.1 million. Subscription revenue increased 17% Y/Y. Brands' revenue climbed 32%, and Brands subscription revenue grew 36%.

The non-GAAP gross margin contracted 330 bps to 75.8%.

The adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 400 bps to 19%.

ChannelAdvisor held $106.9 million in cash and equivalents and generated $6 million in free cash flow.

EPS of $0.06 declined from $0.18 last year.

CEO David Spitz said, "Subscription revenue performed particularly well, increasing 17% year-over-year. This is a direct result of our brands-focused strategy coupled with solid execution, despite slowing e-commerce growth and a more challenging macro environment as we emerge from COVID."

ChannelAdvisor sees Q2 revenue of $42.5 million - $43.0 million versus the consensus of $43.89 million. ChannelAdvisor sees FY22 revenue of $177.0 million - $180.0 million against the consensus of $183.03 million.

Price Action: ECOM shares closed lower by 6.22% at $13.71 on Thursday.

