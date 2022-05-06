QQQ
Recap: DraftKings Q1 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 6, 2022 9:06 AM | 1 min read

 

 

DraftKings DKNG reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

 

DraftKings beat estimated earnings by 1.72%, reporting an EPS of $-1.14 versus an estimate of $-1.16.

Revenue was up $104.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

 

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 21.62% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DraftKings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.79 -1.06 -0.52 -0.41
EPS Actual -0.80 -1.35 -0.76 -0.87
Revenue Estimate 445.18M 236.60M 242.41M 230.68M
Revenue Actual 473.32M 212.82M 297.61M 312.28M

To track all earnings releases for DraftKings visit their earnings calendar here.

