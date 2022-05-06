Recap: AG Mortgage Investment Q1 Earnings

AG Mortgage Investment MITT reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AG Mortgage Investment missed estimated earnings by 109.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.22.

Revenue was up $9.24 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 2.83% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AG Mortgage Investment's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.15 0.06 0.12 EPS Actual -0.05 0.96 0 0.24 Revenue Estimate 22.15M 15.92M 11.76M 12.03M Revenue Actual 13.99M 12.43M 8.93M 8.06M

To track all earnings releases for AG Mortgage Investment visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.