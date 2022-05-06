Recap: AG Mortgage Investment Q1 Earnings

AG Mortgage Investment MITT reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
AG Mortgage Investment missed estimated earnings by 109.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.22.
Revenue was up $9.24 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 2.83% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AG Mortgage Investment's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.15
|0.06
|0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.05
|0.96
|0
|0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|22.15M
|15.92M
|11.76M
|12.03M
|Revenue Actual
|13.99M
|12.43M
|8.93M
|8.06M
