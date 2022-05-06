QQQ
Recap: AG Mortgage Investment Q1 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 6, 2022 7:10 AM | 1 min read

 

AG Mortgage Investment MITT reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AG Mortgage Investment missed estimated earnings by 109.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.22.

Revenue was up $9.24 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 2.83% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AG Mortgage Investment's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.17 0.15 0.06 0.12
EPS Actual -0.05 0.96 0 0.24
Revenue Estimate 22.15M 15.92M 11.76M 12.03M
Revenue Actual 13.99M 12.43M 8.93M 8.06M

To track all earnings releases for AG Mortgage Investment visit their earnings calendar here.

