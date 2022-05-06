Recap: GrafTech International Q1 Earnings

GrafTech International EAF reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
GrafTech International beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.44.
Revenue was up $61.85 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 11.9% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at GrafTech International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.42
|0.41
|0.37
|0.37
|EPS Actual
|0.50
|0.45
|0.43
|0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|356.00M
|338.16M
|301.20M
|307.82M
|Revenue Actual
|363.29M
|347.35M
|330.75M
|304.40M
