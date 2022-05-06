Recap: Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Q1 Earnings

Silvercrest Asset Mgmt SAMG reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Silvercrest Asset Mgmt missed estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.48.
Revenue was up $2.27 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 6.61% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Silvercrest Asset Mgmt's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.37
|0.45
|0.43
|0.42
|EPS Actual
|0.58
|0.44
|0.45
|0.42
|Revenue Estimate
|34.35M
|35.56M
|33.21M
|31.80M
|Revenue Actual
|33.80M
|33.46M
|33.10M
|31.24M
To track all earnings releases for Silvercrest Asset Mgmt visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.