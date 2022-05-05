Barings BDC: Q1 Earnings Insights

Barings BDC BBDC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Barings BDC reported in-line EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.23.
Revenue was up $13.16 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.09% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Barings BDC's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.23
|0.23
|0.22
|0.20
|EPS Actual
|0.23
|0.23
|0.22
|0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|34.21M
|33.36M
|31.03M
|27.78M
|Revenue Actual
|36.60M
|34.98M
|33.15M
|30.59M
To track all earnings releases for Barings BDC visit their earnings calendar here.
