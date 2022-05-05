Resolute Forest Prods: Q1 Earnings Insights

Resolute Forest Prods RFP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Resolute Forest Prods missed estimated earnings by 8.87%, reporting an EPS of $2.26 versus an estimate of $2.48.
Revenue was up $72.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.5 which was followed by a 0.7% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Resolute Forest Prods's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.98
|1.16
|3.06
|1.66
|EPS Actual
|0.48
|0.84
|3.74
|1.45
|Revenue Estimate
|1.11B
|1.10B
|967.00M
|872.50M
|Revenue Actual
|834.00M
|817.00M
|1.14B
|873.00M
To track all earnings releases for Resolute Forest Prods visit their earnings calendar here.
