Recap: Unum Q1 Earnings

Unum UNM reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Unum beat estimated earnings by 72.15%, reporting an EPS of $1.36 versus an estimate of $0.79.
Revenue was down $89.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.66% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Unum's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.84
|1.16
|1.11
|0.98
|EPS Actual
|0.89
|1.03
|1.39
|1.04
|Revenue Estimate
|2.98B
|2.95B
|2.96B
|2.97B
|Revenue Actual
|2.98B
|2.97B
|2.99B
|3.07B
To track all earnings releases for Unum visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings