Recap: Perdoceo Education Q1 Earnings

Perdoceo Education PRDO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Perdoceo Education beat estimated earnings by 6.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.47.
Revenue was down $679.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 3.08% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Perdoceo Education's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.38
|0.40
|0.43
|EPS Actual
|0.40
|0.45
|0.41
|0.44
|Revenue Estimate
|166.02M
|172.23M
|178.33M
|181.10M
|Revenue Actual
|159.86M
|174.00M
|175.54M
|183.64M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Perdoceo Education management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.32 and $1.44 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Perdoceo Education visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.