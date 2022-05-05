Recap: Fleetcor Technologies Q1 Earnings

Fleetcor Technologies FLT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 05:30 PM.
Earnings
Fleetcor Technologies beat estimated earnings by 3.4%, reporting an EPS of $3.65 versus an estimate of $3.53.
Revenue was up $180.62 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 6.66% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fleetcor Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.60
|3.48
|2.92
|2.73
|EPS Actual
|3.72
|3.52
|3.15
|2.82
|Revenue Estimate
|766.89M
|739.48M
|632.17M
|609.24M
|Revenue Actual
|802.25M
|755.48M
|667.38M
|608.62M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Fleetcor Technologies management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $15.45 and $15.75 per share.
