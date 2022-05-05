Recap: Mettler-Toledo Intl Q1 Earnings

Mettler-Toledo Intl MTD reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mettler-Toledo Intl beat estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $7.87 versus an estimate of $7.24.

Revenue was up $93.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.45 which was followed by a 6.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mettler-Toledo Intl's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 10.08 8.24 7.59 5.61 EPS Actual 10.53 8.72 8.10 6.56 Revenue Estimate 1.02B 924.31M 875.19M 758.70M Revenue Actual 1.04B 951.95M 924.35M 804.39M

