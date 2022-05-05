Recap: Mettler-Toledo Intl Q1 Earnings

Mettler-Toledo Intl MTD reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Mettler-Toledo Intl beat estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $7.87 versus an estimate of $7.24.
Revenue was up $93.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.45 which was followed by a 6.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Mettler-Toledo Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|10.08
|8.24
|7.59
|5.61
|EPS Actual
|10.53
|8.72
|8.10
|6.56
|Revenue Estimate
|1.02B
|924.31M
|875.19M
|758.70M
|Revenue Actual
|1.04B
|951.95M
|924.35M
|804.39M
To track all earnings releases for Mettler-Toledo Intl visit their earnings calendar here.
