Beacon Roofing Supply: Q2 Earnings Insights

Beacon Roofing Supply BECN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Beacon Roofing Supply beat estimated earnings by 19.61%, reporting an EPS of $0.61 versus an estimate of $0.51.
Revenue was up $369.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 1.32% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Beacon Roofing Supply's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.15
|1.54
|1.3
|EPS Actual
|1.47
|1.78
|1.6
|0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|1.72B
|1.88B
|1.81B
|1.32B
|Revenue Actual
|1.75B
|1.88B
|1.87B
|1.32B
