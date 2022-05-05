Beacon Roofing Supply: Q2 Earnings Insights

Beacon Roofing Supply BECN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Beacon Roofing Supply beat estimated earnings by 19.61%, reporting an EPS of $0.61 versus an estimate of $0.51.

Revenue was up $369.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 1.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Beacon Roofing Supply's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.15 1.54 1.3 EPS Actual 1.47 1.78 1.6 0.32 Revenue Estimate 1.72B 1.88B 1.81B 1.32B Revenue Actual 1.75B 1.88B 1.87B 1.32B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.