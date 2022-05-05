If You Invested $100 In RH 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

RH RH has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 27.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 39.55%. Currently, RH has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion.

Buying $100 In RH: If an investor had bought $100 of RH stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $533.03 today based on a price of $309.20 for RH at the time of writing.

RH's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

