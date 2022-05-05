QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Hain Celestial Shares Are Plunging Today

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 5, 2022 2:56 PM | 1 min read
  • Hain Celestial Group Inc HAIN reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 2.1% year-on-year to $502.94 million, missing the consensus of $521.54 million.
  • Net sales from North America increased 13.3% Y/Y, and International sales declined 14%.
  • Adjusted gross margin for the quarter fell 400 basis points Y/Y to 23.4%. The gross margin contracted 340 basis points to 23%.
  • The operating margin was 7%, and operating income for the quarter was $35.2 million versus $49.6 million last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $58.7 million decreased 20.5% Y/Y with an adjusted EBITDA margin decline of 330 basis points to 11.7%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.33 missed the analyst consensus of $0.45.
  • The company held $57.8 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $31.2 million.
  • Outlook: Hain Celestial expects FY22 adjusted net sales to be flat (prior view: Low single-digit growth), modest adjusted gross margin reduction, and low double-digit adjusted EBITDA decline (prior view: flat).
  • For Q4, HAIN sees low to mid-single-digit adjusted net sales growth, modest adjusted gross margin reduction, and adjusted EBITDA to be down low to mid-single digits.
  • Price Action: HAIN shares are trading lower by 18.4% at $27.38 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTrading Ideas