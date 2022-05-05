Ingredion Clocks 17% Top-Line Growth Amid Inflationary Pressures

by

Ingredion Inc INGR reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 17% year-on-year to $1.89 billion, beating the consensus of $1.77 billion.

reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 17% year-on-year to $1.89 billion, beating the consensus of $1.77 billion. Sales in North America increased 24% Y/Y to $1.2 billion, South America fell 8% to $252 million, Asia-Pacific grew 16% to $272 million, and EMEA climbed 20% to $194 million.

The gross profit increased 8% Y/Y to $379 million, and the gross margin compressed 171 basis points to 20%.

The operating margin was 11%, and operating income for the quarter was $210 million versus a $(170) million loss last year.

Adjusted EPS of $1.95 beat the analyst consensus of $1.81.

Ingredion held $329 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022. Cash used for operating activities for the quarter totaled $(52) million.

Outlook : Ingredion maintained an FY22 adjusted EPS outlook of $6.85-$7.45 against the consensus of $7.02.

: Ingredion maintained an FY22 adjusted EPS outlook of $6.85-$7.45 against the consensus of $7.02. For Q2, INGR expects net sales to increase by low double-digits and operating income growth to be relatively flat.

to increase by low double-digits and operating income growth to be relatively flat. Price Action: INGR shares are trading lower by 2.11% at $87.60 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidance