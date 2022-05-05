QQQ
What's Going On With Shift4 Payments Shares Today

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 5, 2022 12:15 PM | 1 min read
  • Shift4 Payments, Inc FOUR reported first-quarter FY22 gross revenue growth of 68% year-on-year to $401.9 million, beating the consensus of $380.6 million. Gross revenue minus network fees were up 53% Y/Y to $148.8 million.
  • End-to-end payment volume climbed 68% Y/Y to $13.4 billion. 
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.15 beat the consensus of $0.08.
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved 99.5% Y/Y to $44.3 million. The margin was flat Q/Q at 30%.
  • Shift4 generated $37.1 million in operating cash flow and held $1.19 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: Shift4 reiterated FY22 revenue guidance of $1.9 billion - $2.0 billion versus the consensus of $1.96 billion.
  • It reiterated adjusted EBITDA of $240 million- $250 million.
  • The shares are down along with the broad tech sector as the Fed rate hike has taken a toll on growth stocks.
  • Price Action: FOUR shares traded lower by 13.90% at $45.76 on the last check Thursday.

