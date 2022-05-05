Sculptor Cap: Q1 Earnings Insights

Sculptor Cap SCU reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Sculptor Cap beat estimated earnings by 29.73%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.37.
Revenue was down $27.69 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.85 which was followed by a 13.48% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sculptor Cap's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.91
|0.52
|0.49
|0.38
|EPS Actual
|-0.94
|0.58
|1.12
|0.62
|Revenue Estimate
|396.02M
|95.48M
|102.11M
|94.62M
|Revenue Actual
|249.86M
|100.49M
|132.23M
|118.45M
