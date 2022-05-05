Recap: Mirum Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

Mirum Pharmaceuticals MIRM reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mirum Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 12.69%, reporting an EPS of $-1.17 versus an estimate of $-1.34.

Revenue was up $12.89 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.99 which was followed by a 3.9% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mirum Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.34 -1.73 -0.69 EPS Actual -1.65 -1.55 -1.45 1.68 Revenue Estimate 62.65M 830.00K 14.50M 8.33M Revenue Actual 3.14M 5.00M 11.00M 0

