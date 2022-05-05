Recap: Mirum Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

Mirum Pharmaceuticals MIRM reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Mirum Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 12.69%, reporting an EPS of $-1.17 versus an estimate of $-1.34.
Revenue was up $12.89 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.99 which was followed by a 3.9% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Mirum Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.34
|-1.73
|-0.69
|EPS Actual
|-1.65
|-1.55
|-1.45
|1.68
|Revenue Estimate
|62.65M
|830.00K
|14.50M
|8.33M
|Revenue Actual
|3.14M
|5.00M
|11.00M
|0
