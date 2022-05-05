United Fire: Q1 Earnings Insights

United Fire Gr UFCS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
United Fire Gr beat estimated earnings by 34.52%, reporting an EPS of $1.13 versus an estimate of $0.84.
Revenue was down $55.72 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.28 which was followed by a 3.12% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at United Fire Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.41
|-0.04
|-0.02
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|1.69
|-0.31
|0.35
|-0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|283.27M
|276.29M
|278.44M
|270.34M
|Revenue Actual
|272.50M
|248.54M
|244.41M
|300.74M
