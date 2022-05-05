QQQ
United Fire: Q1 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 5, 2022 8:10 AM | 1 min read

 

United Fire Gr UFCS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

United Fire Gr beat estimated earnings by 34.52%, reporting an EPS of $1.13 versus an estimate of $0.84.

Revenue was down $55.72 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.28 which was followed by a 3.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at United Fire Gr's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.41 -0.04 -0.02 0.03
EPS Actual 1.69 -0.31 0.35 -0.03
Revenue Estimate 283.27M 276.29M 278.44M 270.34M
Revenue Actual 272.50M 248.54M 244.41M 300.74M

To track all earnings releases for United Fire Gr visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

