Recap: Karyopharm Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Karyopharm Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 15.87%, reporting an EPS of $-0.53 versus an estimate of $-0.63.

Revenue was up $24.41 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.95 which was followed by a 10.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Karyopharm Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.49 -0.67 -0.74 -0.71 EPS Actual 0.46 -0.69 -0.71 -0.77 Revenue Estimate 50.49M 25.80M 25.64M 25.17M Revenue Actual 126.27M 37.69M 22.60M 23.26M

To track all earnings releases for Karyopharm Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.