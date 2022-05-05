Recap: Karyopharm Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Karyopharm Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 15.87%, reporting an EPS of $-0.53 versus an estimate of $-0.63.
Revenue was up $24.41 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.95 which was followed by a 10.62% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Karyopharm Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.49
|-0.67
|-0.74
|-0.71
|EPS Actual
|0.46
|-0.69
|-0.71
|-0.77
|Revenue Estimate
|50.49M
|25.80M
|25.64M
|25.17M
|Revenue Actual
|126.27M
|37.69M
|22.60M
|23.26M
