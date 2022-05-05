Ballys: Q1 Earnings Insights

Ballys BALY reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ballys beat estimated earnings by 110.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.3.
Revenue was up $356.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 0.08% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ballys's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|0.42
|0.46
|0.34
|EPS Actual
|0.24
|-0.30
|0.48
|0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|580.78M
|312.09M
|225.36M
|171.72M
|Revenue Actual
|547.66M
|314.78M
|267.73M
|192.27M
To track all earnings releases for Ballys visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews