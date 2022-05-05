Recap: Gannett Co Q1 Earnings

Gannett Co GCI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gannett Co beat estimated earnings by 142.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was down $29.01 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 1.21% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gannett Co's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.02 0.11 -0.36 EPS Actual -0.32 0.11 0.13 -1.06 Revenue Estimate 838.25M 817.60M 791.00M 791.65M Revenue Actual 826.54M 800.18M 804.27M 777.08M

To track all earnings releases for Gannett Co visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.