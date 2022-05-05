Oaktree Specialty Lending: Q2 Earnings Insights

Oaktree Specialty Lending OCSL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Oaktree Specialty Lending beat estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.17.
Revenue was up $22.36 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.19% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Oaktree Specialty Lending's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.16
|0.15
|0.14
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|0.16
|0.19
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|57.39M
|51.88M
|47.96M
|39.53M
|Revenue Actual
|64.94M
|63.80M
|65.44M
|41.94M
