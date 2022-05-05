Vista Outdoor: Q4 Earnings Insights

Vista Outdoor VSTO reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vista Outdoor beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $2.04 versus an estimate of $1.8.

Revenue was up $212.07 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 2.33% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vista Outdoor's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 1.9 1.78 0.90 0.64 EPS Actual 2.1 2.41 1.74 1.02 Revenue Estimate 749.37M 722.59M 615.60M 530.15M Revenue Actual 794.65M 778.46M 662.91M 596.52M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Vista Outdoor management provided guidance for Q1 2023, expecting earnings between $1.85 and $1.95 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Vista Outdoor visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.