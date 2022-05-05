Vista Outdoor: Q4 Earnings Insights

Vista Outdoor VSTO reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 05:00 AM.
Earnings
Vista Outdoor beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $2.04 versus an estimate of $1.8.
Revenue was up $212.07 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 2.33% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vista Outdoor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.9
|1.78
|0.90
|0.64
|EPS Actual
|2.1
|2.41
|1.74
|1.02
|Revenue Estimate
|749.37M
|722.59M
|615.60M
|530.15M
|Revenue Actual
|794.65M
|778.46M
|662.91M
|596.52M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Vista Outdoor management provided guidance for Q1 2023, expecting earnings between $1.85 and $1.95 per share.
