Ingevity: Q1 Earnings Insights

Ingevity NGVT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Earnings

Ingevity beat estimated earnings by 55.77%, reporting an EPS of $1.62 versus an estimate of $1.04.

Revenue was up $62.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ingevity's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.77 1.50 1.32 1.03 EPS Actual 0.78 1.62 1.55 1.27 Revenue Estimate 289.44M 348.71M 337.64M 291.82M Revenue Actual 336.00M 376.80M 358.40M 320.30M

