Recap: Ceridian HCM Holding Q1 Earnings

Ceridian HCM Holding CDAY reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ceridian HCM Holding beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.11.
Revenue was up $58.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 5.12% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ceridian HCM Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.05
|0.06
|0.04
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.06
|0.05
|0.06
|0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|347.89M
|313.96M
|237.17M
|222.64M
|Revenue Actual
|282.10M
|257.20M
|250.40M
|234.50M
To track all earnings releases for Ceridian HCM Holding visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.