GoDaddy: Q1 Earnings Insights

GoDaddy GDDY reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
GoDaddy missed estimated earnings by 2.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.42.
Revenue was up $101.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 8.61% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at GoDaddy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.41
|0.40
|0.32
|0.32
|EPS Actual
|0.52
|0.58
|0.27
|0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|970.68M
|945.60M
|919.70M
|885.20M
|Revenue Actual
|1.02B
|964.00M
|931.30M
|901.10M
To track all earnings releases for GoDaddy visit their earnings calendar here.
