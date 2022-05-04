PDC Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

PDC Energy PDCE reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PDC Energy beat estimated earnings by 18.45%, reporting an EPS of $3.66 versus an estimate of $3.09.
Revenue was up $30.41 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.31 which was followed by a 3.58% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PDC Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.55
|1.59
|1.13
|0.89
|EPS Actual
|2.86
|2.33
|1.66
|1.41
|Revenue Estimate
|671.52M
|549.52M
|449.65M
|392.66M
|Revenue Actual
|854.64M
|486.36M
|228.87M
|286.04M
