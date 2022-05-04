Axcelis Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Axcelis Technologies ACLS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Axcelis Technologies beat estimated earnings by 32.61%, reporting an EPS of $1.22 versus an estimate of $0.92.
Revenue was up $70.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 6.39% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Axcelis Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.84
|0.71
|0.45
|0.32
|EPS Actual
|1.05
|0.81
|0.55
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|190.04M
|170.08M
|137.27M
|126.43M
|Revenue Actual
|205.68M
|176.69M
|147.27M
|132.80M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Axcelis Technologies management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $1.0 and $1.0 per share.
