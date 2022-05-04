QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Sunrun Shares Are Rising After Hours

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 4, 2022 4:24 PM | 1 min read

Sunrun Inc RUN shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised guidance.

Sunrun said first-quarter revenue increased 48% year-over-year to $495.8 million, which beat the $401.31 million estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly net loss of (42) cents per share, which may not compare to estimates for a loss of (17) cents per share.

Sunrun said it expects solar energy capacity installed growth to be 25% or greater for full-year 2022, up from prior guidance of 20% or greater. The company expects solar energy capacity to be installed between 235 and 245 megawatts in the second quarter.

RUN 52-Week Range: $18.61 - $60.60.

The stock was up 11.5% in after-hours at $27.15 at press time. 

Photo: courtesy of Sunrun.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTrading Ideas