QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Oatly Group Reports Mixed Q1 Earnings; Reiterates FY22 Outlook

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 4, 2022 2:50 PM | 1 min read
  • Oatly Group AB OTLY reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 18.6% year-on-year to $166.19 million, beating the consensus of $161.78 million.
  • Revenue in the Americas jumped 40.3% Y/Y to $47 million, EMEA rose 10.9% to $90.5 million, and Asia grew 15.3% to $28.7 million.
  • Gross margin contracted by 2,040 basis points to 9.5%, and the gross profit declined 62.3% Y/Y to $15.8 million.
  • Operating loss for the quarter was $(92.2) million versus $(28.5) million last year.
  • The company held $411 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss expanded to $(71.4) million versus $(22.5) million last year.
  • EPS of $(0.15) missed the analyst consensus of $(0.12).
  • “Near-term margins and profitability have been impacted by the additional costs associated with scaling of our new facilities and the inflationary environment..,” said CEO Toni Petersson.
  • Outlook: Oatly reiterated FY22 sales outlook of $880 million - $920 million versus the consensus of $890.15 million.
  • It expects capital expenditures of $400 million - $500 million.
  • Price Action: OTLY shares are trading higher by 5.44% at $3.68 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsPenny StocksGuidanceMoversTrading Ideas