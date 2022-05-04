Oatly Group Reports Mixed Q1 Earnings; Reiterates FY22 Outlook

by

Oatly Group AB OTLY reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 18.6% year-on-year to $166.19 million, beating the consensus of $161.78 million.

reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 18.6% year-on-year to $166.19 million, beating the consensus of $161.78 million. Revenue in the Americas jumped 40.3% Y/Y to $47 million, EMEA rose 10.9% to $90.5 million, and Asia grew 15.3% to $28.7 million.

Gross margin contracted by 2,040 basis points to 9.5%, and the gross profit declined 62.3% Y/Y to $15.8 million.

Operating loss for the quarter was $(92.2) million versus $(28.5) million last year.

The company held $411 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA loss expanded to $(71.4) million versus $(22.5) million last year.

EPS of $(0.15) missed the analyst consensus of $(0.12).

“Near-term margins and profitability have been impacted by the additional costs associated with scaling of our new facilities and the inflationary environment..,” said CEO Toni Petersson.

Outlook : Oatly reiterated FY22 sales outlook of $880 million - $920 million versus the consensus of $890.15 million.

: Oatly reiterated FY22 sales outlook of $880 million - $920 million versus the consensus of $890.15 million. It expects capital expenditures of $400 million - $500 million.

Price Action: OTLY shares are trading higher by 5.44% at $3.68 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.