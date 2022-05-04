QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Skyworks Solutions Shares Are Falling Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 4, 2022 11:30 AM | 1 min read

Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company reported financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates.

Skyworks said fiscal second-quarter revenue increased 14% year-over-year to $1.34 billion, which beat the $1.33 billion estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.63 per share, which was in line with estimates.

Skyworks expects fiscal third-quarter revenue to be between $1.2 billion and $1.26 billion versus the $1.3 billion estimate. The company expects adjusted earnings of $2.36 per share at the midpoint versus the estimate of $2.55 per share.

Analyst Assessment: 

  • Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained Skyworks with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $240 to $190.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Gary Mobley maintained Skyworks with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $195 to $160.

See Also: Skyworks Solutions Whale Trades Spotted

SWKS Price Action: Skyworks is making new 52-week lows on Wednesday.

The stock was down 11.3% at $105.91 at press time.

Photo: courtesy of Skyworks.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingEarningsNewsPrice TargetAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading Ideas