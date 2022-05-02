Skyworks Solutions Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Skyworks Solutions.

Looking at options history for Skyworks Solutions SWKS we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $513,710 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $157,042.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $140.0 for Skyworks Solutions over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Skyworks Solutions options trades today is 314.6 with a total volume of 564.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Skyworks Solutions's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $140.0 over the last 30 days.

Skyworks Solutions Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SWKS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $116.00 $121.9K 1 224 SWKS PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $125.00 $97.8K 386 60 SWKS PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/13/22 $129.00 $90.3K 0 60 SWKS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $120.00 $88.3K 1.0K 107 SWKS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $140.00 $58.6K 450 20

Where Is Skyworks Solutions Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,158,090, the price of SWKS is up 4.6% at $118.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Skyworks Solutions:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Skyworks Solutions, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Skyworks Solutions, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

B. Riley Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $138

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Skyworks Solutions, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Skyworks Solutions, which currently sits at a price target of $195.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.