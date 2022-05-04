MFA Finl: Q1 Earnings Insights

MFA Finl MFA reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MFA Finl beat estimated earnings by 63.16%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.38.

Revenue was up $31.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 0.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MFA Finl's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.44 0.32 0.28 EPS Actual 0.32 0.68 0.52 0.68 Revenue Estimate 64.41M 41.02M 24.55M 26.55M Revenue Actual 70.15M 61.82M 58.97M 31.78M

