MFA Finl: Q1 Earnings Insights

MFA Finl MFA reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MFA Finl beat estimated earnings by 63.16%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.38.
Revenue was up $31.27 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 0.49% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MFA Finl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.44
|0.32
|0.28
|EPS Actual
|0.32
|0.68
|0.52
|0.68
|Revenue Estimate
|64.41M
|41.02M
|24.55M
|26.55M
|Revenue Actual
|70.15M
|61.82M
|58.97M
|31.78M
To track all earnings releases for MFA Finl visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews