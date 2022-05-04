Sinclair Broadcast Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Sinclair Broadcast Group SBGI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Sinclair Broadcast Group posted an EPS of $0.37.
Revenue was down $223.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.04 which was followed by a 2.13% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sinclair Broadcast Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.05
|-0.86
|-4.47
|-1.98
|EPS Actual
|-0.99
|0.52
|-4.02
|0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|1.56B
|1.58B
|1.59B
|1.48B
|Revenue Actual
|1.48B
|1.53B
|1.61B
|1.51B
