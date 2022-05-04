Recap: BlackRock TCP Capital Q1 Earnings

BlackRock TCP Capital TCPC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BlackRock TCP Capital beat estimated earnings by 9.68%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.31.

Revenue was up $987.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.63% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BlackRock TCP Capital's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.32 0.33 0.32 EPS Actual 0.31 0.32 0.31 0.32 Revenue Estimate 41.45M 43.00M 42.99M 41.45M Revenue Actual 39.58M 42.72M 41.65M 41.16M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.