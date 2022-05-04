Recap: BlackRock TCP Capital Q1 Earnings

BlackRock TCP Capital TCPC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
BlackRock TCP Capital beat estimated earnings by 9.68%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.31.
Revenue was up $987.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.63% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BlackRock TCP Capital's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.32
|0.33
|0.32
|EPS Actual
|0.31
|0.32
|0.31
|0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|41.45M
|43.00M
|42.99M
|41.45M
|Revenue Actual
|39.58M
|42.72M
|41.65M
|41.16M
