Vericel: Q1 Earnings Insights

Vericel VCEL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Vericel missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.12.
Revenue was up $1.51 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.87% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vericel's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.14
|-0.03
|-0.08
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.09
|-0.11
|-0.08
|-0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|48.98M
|38.07M
|36.67M
|32.05M
|Revenue Actual
|47.59M
|34.51M
|39.52M
|34.57M
To track all earnings releases for Vericel visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews