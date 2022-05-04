Vericel: Q1 Earnings Insights

Vericel VCEL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vericel missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.12.

Revenue was up $1.51 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vericel's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.14 -0.03 -0.08 -0.04 EPS Actual 0.09 -0.11 -0.08 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 48.98M 38.07M 36.67M 32.05M Revenue Actual 47.59M 34.51M 39.52M 34.57M

To track all earnings releases for Vericel visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.