Recap: United Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

United Therapeutics UTHR reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
United Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 50.6%, reporting an EPS of $5.03 versus an estimate of $3.34.
Revenue was up $82.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 0.17% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at United Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.72
|3.59
|3.02
|2.94
|EPS Actual
|3.51
|4.16
|4.09
|3.49
|Revenue Estimate
|427.62M
|421.45M
|378.75M
|368.95M
|Revenue Actual
|415.20M
|444.70M
|446.50M
|379.10M
To track all earnings releases for United Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
