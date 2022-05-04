Recap: Conformis Q1 Earnings

Conformis CFMS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Conformis missed estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.07.
Revenue was up $1.72 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.86% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Conformis's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.07
|-0.06
|0.04
|-0.07
|EPS Actual
|-0.09
|-0.07
|0.17
|-0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|15.61M
|14.61M
|33.00M
|13.77M
|Revenue Actual
|15.42M
|14.25M
|56.35M
|13.84M
