Recap: Conformis Q1 Earnings

Conformis CFMS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Conformis missed estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was up $1.72 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Conformis's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.06 0.04 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.07 0.17 -0.09 Revenue Estimate 15.61M 14.61M 33.00M 13.77M Revenue Actual 15.42M 14.25M 56.35M 13.84M

To track all earnings releases for Conformis visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.