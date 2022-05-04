ODP: Q1 Earnings Insights

ODP ODP reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ODP beat estimated earnings by 60.76%, reporting an EPS of $1.27 versus an estimate of $0.79.

Revenue was down $188.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 4.23% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ODP's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.49 1.52 0.62 0.72 EPS Actual 0.71 1.76 0.51 1.21 Revenue Estimate 1.98B 2.27B 2.22B 2.41B Revenue Actual 2.04B 2.18B 2.29B 2.37B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.