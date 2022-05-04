Recap: IDEXX Laboratories Q1 Earnings

IDEXX Laboratories IDXX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
IDEXX Laboratories beat estimated earnings by 0.44%, reporting an EPS of $2.27 versus an estimate of $2.26.
Revenue was up $58.84 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 0.88% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at IDEXX Laboratories's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.71
|1.91
|2.04
|1.71
|EPS Actual
|1.89
|2.03
|2.34
|2.35
|Revenue Estimate
|784.43M
|798.16M
|782.99M
|737.38M
|Revenue Actual
|801.09M
|810.42M
|826.14M
|777.71M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
IDEXX Laboratories management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $8.11 and $8.35 per share.
