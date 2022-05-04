Recap: IDEXX Laboratories Q1 Earnings

IDEXX Laboratories IDXX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

IDEXX Laboratories beat estimated earnings by 0.44%, reporting an EPS of $2.27 versus an estimate of $2.26.

Revenue was up $58.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 0.88% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at IDEXX Laboratories's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.71 1.91 2.04 1.71 EPS Actual 1.89 2.03 2.34 2.35 Revenue Estimate 784.43M 798.16M 782.99M 737.38M Revenue Actual 801.09M 810.42M 826.14M 777.71M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $8.11 and $8.35 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.