Recap: Bio-Techne Q3 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 4, 2022 7:23 AM | 1 min read

 

Bio-Techne TECH reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bio-Techne beat estimated earnings by 7.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.14 versus an estimate of $2.0.

Revenue was up $46.82 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 4.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bio-Techne's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 1.79 1.72 1.70 1.55
EPS Actual 1.88 1.83 1.87 1.79
Revenue Estimate 266.57M 252.42M 244.62M 228.22M
Revenue Actual 269.28M 257.72M 259.03M 243.55M

To track all earnings releases for Bio-Techne visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

