5 Stocks To Watch For May 4, 2022

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 4, 2022 3:00 AM | 1 min read

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Moderna, Inc. MRNA to report quarterly earnings at $5.21 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion before the opening bell. Moderna shares rose 2.1% to $149.65 in after-hours trading.
  • Airbnb, Inc. ABNB reported upbeat results for its first quarter and issued strong revenue forecast for the current quarter. Airbnb shares climbed 5.7% to $153.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting CVS Health Corporation CVS to have earned $2.15 per share on revenue of $75.39 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. CVS Health shares slipped 0.1% to $95.90 in after-hours trading.

  • Lyft, Inc. LYFT reported a narrower loss for its first quarter, while sales topped estimates. However, the company issued a weak outlook for the second quarter. Lyft shares tumbled 25.7% to $22.85 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER to post quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $6.13 billion after the closing bell. Uber shares dropped 4% to $28.28 in after-hours trading.

