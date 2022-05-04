5 Stocks To Watch For May 4, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Moderna, Inc. MRNA to report quarterly earnings at $5.21 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion before the opening bell. Moderna shares rose 2.1% to $149.65 in after-hours trading.

Airbnb, Inc. ABNB reported upbeat results for its first quarter and issued strong revenue forecast for the current quarter. Airbnb shares climbed 5.7% to $153.25 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting CVS Health Corporation CVS to have earned $2.15 per share on revenue of $75.39 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. CVS Health shares slipped 0.1% to $95.90 in after-hours trading.

