Mayville Engineering: Q1 Earnings Insights

Mayville Engineering MEC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Mayville Engineering beat estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.13.
Revenue was up $23.63 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.32% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Mayville Engineering's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.01
|0.13
|0.19
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.14
|0.01
|0.16
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|110.18M
|119.54M
|122.10M
|107.21M
|Revenue Actual
|112.97M
|109.02M
|120.21M
|112.62M
To track all earnings releases for Mayville Engineering visit their earnings calendar here.
