KAR Auction Services: Q1 Earnings Insights

KAR Auction Services KAR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

KAR Auction Services missed estimated earnings by 116.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.12.

Revenue was down $212.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 14.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at KAR Auction Services's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.10 0.19 0.12 EPS Actual 0.11 0.08 0.15 0.45 Revenue Estimate 511.67M 521.67M 588.80M 558.73M Revenue Actual 549.40M 535.20M 585.40M 581.60M

To track all earnings releases for KAR Auction Services visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.