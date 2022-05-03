Onto Innovation: Q1 Earnings Insights

Onto Innovation ONTO reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Onto Innovation beat estimated earnings by 11.97%, reporting an EPS of $1.31 versus an estimate of $1.17.
Revenue was up $72.07 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 0.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Onto Innovation's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.11
|0.92
|0.80
|0.68
|EPS Actual
|1.23
|0.98
|0.92
|0.73
|Revenue Estimate
|215.20M
|195.34M
|177.72M
|162.22M
|Revenue Actual
|225.64M
|200.59M
|193.39M
|169.28M
To track all earnings releases for Onto Innovation visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings