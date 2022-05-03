Recap: New York Mortgage Trust Q1 Earnings

New York Mortgage Trust NYMT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
New York Mortgage Trust missed estimated earnings by 414.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $0.07.
Revenue was down $461.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.56% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at New York Mortgage Trust's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|0.12
|EPS Actual
|0.06
|0.10
|0.11
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|48.68M
|43.70M
|43.89M
|37.15M
|Revenue Actual
|30.77M
|31.03M
|31.48M
|30.34M
To track all earnings releases for New York Mortgage Trust visit their earnings calendar here.
