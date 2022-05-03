Recap: New York Mortgage Trust Q1 Earnings

New York Mortgage Trust NYMT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

New York Mortgage Trust missed estimated earnings by 414.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was down $461.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at New York Mortgage Trust's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 EPS Actual 0.06 0.10 0.11 0.11 Revenue Estimate 48.68M 43.70M 43.89M 37.15M Revenue Actual 30.77M 31.03M 31.48M 30.34M

