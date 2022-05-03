Recap: CytoSorbents Q1 Earnings

CytoSorbents CTSO reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CytoSorbents missed estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.12.
Revenue was down $1.91 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 4.27% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CytoSorbents's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.13
|-0.12
|-0.04
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.21
|-0.15
|-0.11
|-0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|10.11M
|11.02M
|12.27M
|11.50M
|Revenue Actual
|10.78M
|9.76M
|12.02M
|10.60M
