Recap: CytoSorbents Q1 Earnings

CytoSorbents CTSO reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CytoSorbents missed estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.12.

Revenue was down $1.91 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 4.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CytoSorbents's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.12 -0.04 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.21 -0.15 -0.11 -0.10 Revenue Estimate 10.11M 11.02M 12.27M 11.50M Revenue Actual 10.78M 9.76M 12.02M 10.60M

