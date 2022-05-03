Sealed Air Boosts FY22 Outlook On Solid Q1 Performance

by

Sealed Air Corp SEE reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 12% year-on-year to $1.42 billion, beating the consensus of $1.39 billion.

Sales in the Americas rose 18% Y/Y, EMEA increased 4%, and APAC lost 1%.

Net sales in the Food segment increased by 15%, and Protective improved by 8%.

Adjusted EPS of $1.12 beat the analyst consensus of $0.93.

Gross profit rose 18.9% Y/Y to $477 million with a gross profit margin of 33.6%.

Operating margin was 18.4%, and operating income for the quarter rose 29.4% to $262.1 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 8.5% Y/Y to $205 million.

The company held $278.2 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022. The cash flow from operations for Q1 totaled $48 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $327 million, with the margin expanding 190 basis points to 23.1%.

Outlook : Sealed Air sees FY22 sales of $5.85 billion - $6.05 billion (prior view $5.8 billion - $6.0 billion), versus the consensus of $5.9 billion.

The company forecasts FY22 Adjusted EPS of $4.05 - $4.20 (previous view $3.95 - $4.15), against the consensus of $4.10.

Price Action: SEE shares traded higher by 2.18% at $65.76 on the last check Tuesday.

