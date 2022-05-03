QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Sealed Air Boosts FY22 Outlook On Solid Q1 Performance

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 3, 2022 12:16 PM | 1 min read
  • Sealed Air Corp SEE reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 12% year-on-year to $1.42 billion, beating the consensus of $1.39 billion.
  • Sales in the Americas rose 18% Y/Y, EMEA increased 4%, and APAC lost 1%.
  • Net sales in the Food segment increased by 15%, and Protective improved by 8%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.12 beat the analyst consensus of $0.93.
  • Gross profit rose 18.9% Y/Y to $477 million with a gross profit margin of 33.6%.
  • Operating margin was 18.4%, and operating income for the quarter rose 29.4% to $262.1 million.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 8.5% Y/Y to $205 million.
  • The company held $278.2 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022. The cash flow from operations for Q1 totaled $48 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $327 million, with the margin expanding 190 basis points to 23.1%.
  • Outlook: Sealed Air sees FY22 sales of $5.85 billion - $6.05 billion (prior view $5.8 billion - $6.0 billion), versus the consensus of $5.9 billion.
  • The company forecasts FY22 Adjusted EPS of $4.05 - $4.20 (previous view $3.95 - $4.15), against the consensus of $4.10.
  • Price Action: SEE shares traded higher by 2.18% at $65.76 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTrading Ideas